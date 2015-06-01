June 1 Asgaard Group A/S :

* Chairman of Asgaard Group buys 1,386 shares on May 28 in Asgaard Group A/S at market value of 85,932 Danish crowns

* Chairman of Asgaard Group buys 15,123 shares on May 28 in Asgaard Group A/S at market value of 937,626 crowns

* Chairman of Asgaard Group buys 14,119 shares on May 29 in Asgaard Group A/S at market value of 875,378 crowns

* Chairman of Asgaard Group buys 70,294 shares on June 1 in Asgaard Group A/S at market value of 4,358,228 crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)