BRIEF-Xl Group Ltd's CEO's total compensation for 2016 was $12.7 mln
* Xl Group Ltd - CEO Michael Mcgavick's total compensation for 2016 was $12.7 million versus $12.7 million in 2015
June 1 Asgaard Group A/S :
* Chairman of Asgaard Group buys 1,386 shares on May 28 in Asgaard Group A/S at market value of 85,932 Danish crowns
* Chairman of Asgaard Group buys 15,123 shares on May 28 in Asgaard Group A/S at market value of 937,626 crowns
* Chairman of Asgaard Group buys 14,119 shares on May 29 in Asgaard Group A/S at market value of 875,378 crowns
* Chairman of Asgaard Group buys 70,294 shares on June 1 in Asgaard Group A/S at market value of 4,358,228 crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Xl Group Ltd - CEO Michael Mcgavick's total compensation for 2016 was $12.7 million versus $12.7 million in 2015
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. stocks turned negative and the dollar slipped on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve showed planned changes in its bond investment policy, reversing a rally spurred by a strong jobs report earlier in the day.
April 5 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's director defended himself in Congress on Wednesday against a barrage of Republican criticism over everything from the agency's handling of the Wells Fargo accounts scandal to the way he has personally managed his job.