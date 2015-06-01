BRIEF-Xl Group Ltd's CEO's total compensation for 2016 was $12.7 mln
* Xl Group Ltd - CEO Michael Mcgavick's total compensation for 2016 was $12.7 million versus $12.7 million in 2015
June 1 Asgaard Group A/S :
* Says Asgaard Group A/S on June 1 sells 70,294 own shares at market value of 4,358,228 Danish crowns ($638,830.29)
* Says company's ownership of own shares amounts to 0 pct after transaction Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8222 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. stocks turned negative and the dollar slipped on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve showed planned changes in its bond investment policy, reversing a rally spurred by a strong jobs report earlier in the day.
April 5 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's director defended himself in Congress on Wednesday against a barrage of Republican criticism over everything from the agency's handling of the Wells Fargo accounts scandal to the way he has personally managed his job.