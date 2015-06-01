BRIEF-Xl Group Ltd's CEO's total compensation for 2016 was $12.7 mln
* Xl Group Ltd - CEO Michael Mcgavick's total compensation for 2016 was $12.7 million versus $12.7 million in 2015
June 1 Capital Property Fund Ltd
* Envisaged that approximately 25% of price of office portfolio will be settled in issued shares of NEWREIT, amounting to approximately r1 billion in shares in NEWREIT
* Transaction would result in Capital shareholders exchanging their Capital shares for a basket of shares comprising, per Capital share, 0.355 Fortress A shares, 0.355 Fortress B shares and a proportionate number of NEWREIT consideration shares
* Fortress envisages that spin-off by Capital of its office portfolio in order to establish a new JSE-listed REIT would be implemented as a component of transaction
* NEWREIT consideration shares will be delivered to Capital shareholders on implementation of transaction
* Fortress board is confident that Fortress will achieve overall growth in distributions of approximately 18% for 2016 financial year
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. stocks turned negative and the dollar slipped on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve showed planned changes in its bond investment policy, reversing a rally spurred by a strong jobs report earlier in the day.
April 5 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's director defended himself in Congress on Wednesday against a barrage of Republican criticism over everything from the agency's handling of the Wells Fargo accounts scandal to the way he has personally managed his job.