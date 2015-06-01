BRIEF-Xl Group Ltd's CEO's total compensation for 2016 was $12.7 mln
* Xl Group Ltd - CEO Michael Mcgavick's total compensation for 2016 was $12.7 million versus $12.7 million in 2015
June 1 Genmab A/S
* Says Gilead has submitted a supplemental new drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to include data from a Phase 3 study
* Data is from a Phase 3 study of Zydelig (idelalisib) in combination with ofatumumab in previously-treated patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia
* The results of the study showed a 73 percent reduction in the risk of disease progression or death for patients in the Zydelig plus ofatumumab arm versus the ofatumumab arm alone. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reports results for fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year
* Scansource Inc - On April 3, 2017, co, units entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing