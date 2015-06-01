June 1 Nel Asa

* Nel has retained Carnegie to advise on and effect an private placement of 51,301,852 new shares at a subscription price of NOK 1.35 per new share, raising approximately NOK 70 million

* The bookbuilding period for the Private Placement opens today at 16:30 CET and closes 2 June 2015 at 08:00 CET.

* In connection with the completion of the Private Placement, the Board of Directors of the Company intends to call for an extraordinary general meeting to propose to conduct a subsequent offering of up to NOK 30 million directed towards shareholders in the Company as of close of trading today, 1 June 2015 who are not allocated shares in the Private Placement (the "Subsequent Offering").

* The subscription price in the Subsequent Offering will be equal to the subscription price in the Private Placement.

* Will use the money to finance the binding agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares of H2 Logic A/S for a total consideration of NOK 300 million on an enterprise value basis.

* The Acquisition will be financed through NOK 100 million in cash and the remainder in new shares of NEL at NOK 1.35 per share.