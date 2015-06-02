MOVES-Royal Bank of Canada, Lazard, Barclays
March 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
June 2 Meyer Burger Technology AG :
* Wins next important PV order with a value of about 16.5 million Swiss francs ($17.48 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9441 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
TORONTO, March 23 Noranda Income Fund said on Thursday zinc output at its Quebec plant, the second-largest in North America, was at 50-60 percent of normal operating levels as a five-and-a-half week long strike dragged on.