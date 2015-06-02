June 2 Elekta
* FY 2014/15 EBITA before non-recurring items amounted to
SEK 1,306 m (2,183) and SEK 1,472 m adjusted for realized and
anticipated bad debt losses of SEK 166 m.
* Company expected adjusted EBITA of 1,400 million SEK in
May profit warning.
* Elekta says we expect negative growth in net sales to
continue during the first half of 2015/16, while growth is
expected to return during the second half of 2015/16
* Elekta says a comprehensive action program has been
initiated with the objectives to return to growth, improve
profitability, reduce costs and continue to focus on cash flow
* Order bookings decreased 3 percent to SEK 11,907 M
(12,253), equivalent to a decrease of 13 percent based on
constant exchange rates. This was primarily due to weak
performance in the US.
* Net sales increased 1 percent to SEK 10,839 M (10,694),
equivalent to a decrease of 8 percent based on constant exchange
rates.
