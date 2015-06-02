June 2 British Land Company Plc :
* Launch of an offering of £350 million of senior, unsecured
convertible bonds due 2020
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund £210
million acquisition of one Sheldon Square, Paddington Central in
April 2015, £135 million acquisition of Surrey Quays Leisure
Park, Canada Water in March 2015, and to fund committed
development spending
* Bonds, which will have an expected maturity date of 9 June
2020, will be issued at par and are expected to carry a coupon
of between 0.00 pct and 0.50 pct per annum
