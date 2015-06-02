June 2 Best SA :

* Its unit, Best I NS FIZ, signs a deal with Sygma Banque Societe Anonyme to buy debt portfolio of a nominal value of 290 million zlotys ($76.9 million) for 45 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7716 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)