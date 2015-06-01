Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 1 Tinc Comm Va :
* Announces that over-allotment option granted in connection with its initial public offering has been exercised for an aggregate number of 1,254,105 shares
* With capital increase Tinc raised an additional 8,915,588 euros ($9.73 million) in gross proceeds Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1AIVhbj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAO PAULO, April 5 Qatar Investment Authority's planned sale of a 2.25 percent stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA on Wednesday is facing strong investor pushback to be priced below initial estimates, two people with knowledge of the deal said, reflecting the view that shares of Brazil's No. 4 listed lender remain expensive.