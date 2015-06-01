June 1 Tinc Comm Va :

* Announces that over-allotment option granted in connection with its initial public offering has been exercised for an aggregate number of 1,254,105 shares

* With capital increase Tinc raised an additional 8,915,588 euros ($9.73 million) in gross proceeds Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1AIVhbj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)