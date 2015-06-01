June 1 Generix SA :

* Net income generated by scope of maintained activities amounts to 2 million euros ($2.2 million) over fiscal 2014/2015, down from 4.3 million euros a year ago

* FY EBITDA of 4.9 million euros (which is 9 pct of revenue), stable compared to previous period

