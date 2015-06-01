Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 1 Generix SA :
* Net income generated by scope of maintained activities amounts to 2 million euros ($2.2 million) over fiscal 2014/2015, down from 4.3 million euros a year ago
* FY EBITDA of 4.9 million euros (which is 9 pct of revenue), stable compared to previous period
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9156 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)