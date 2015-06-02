BRIEF-Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads - NYT
* Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads after they appeared next to offensive videos - NYT Source: http://nyti.ms/2n0nMw4
June 2 Roche Holding AG
* Roche announces a collaboration with Amgen on a phase 1b study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of talimogene laherparepvec, Amgen's investigational oncolytic immunotherapy, in combination with Roche's investigational anti-PDL1 therapy atezolizumab, in patients with triple-negative breast cancer and colorectal cancer with liver metastases
* Says it is the first trial to combine investigational immunotherapies for triple-negative breast cancer and colorectal cancer with liver metastases
* Talimogene laherparepvec is an investigational oncolytic immunotherapy designed to selectively replicate in tumours (but not normal tissue) and to initiate an immune response to target cancer cells
* Atezolizumab is an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to interfere with the PD-L1 protein
* Says combination of investigational agents talimogene laherparepvec, which could activate tumour-specific immune response, with atezolizumab, which could restore immunity by blocking inhibitory T-cell checkpoints, has the potential to increase anti-tumour activity relative to each agent alone Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
