Novartis AG
* Novartis said new one-year data for secukinumab, the first
IL-17A inhibitor to show significant improvement in ankylosing
spondylitis (AS) signs and symptoms, was to be presented at
European League Against Rheumatism meeting (EULAR)
* Data from the Phase III MEASURE 2 study demonstrate
secukinumab improves the signs and symptoms of AS disease
activity through one year of treatment, confirming previous
one-year data from the MEASURE 1 study
* AS is a long-term, painful and progressively debilitating
inflammatory disease that leads to excessive formation of new
bone, particularly in the joints of the spine, which can fuse
together
* Novartis says Cosentyx (secukinumab) data to be revealed
in patients with difficult-to-treat psoriasis of the palms,
soles and nails at World Congress of Dermatology (WCD)
