UPDATE 1-China's AgBank says building anti-money laundering centre after $215 million fine
* Employees told to improve their AML reporting (Adds detail, background)
June 2 Delta Property Fund Ltd :
* Has entered into various agreements with Orthotouch Limited for acquisition of 15 property letting enterprises
* Acquisition is yield accretive at 11.4 pct based on actual income
* Aggregate net purchase consideration for acquisition is 507 000 000 rand
* Effective date of acquisition is anticipated to be August 1, 2015
* Investors hoping mainland listing will reduce debt reliance (Update detail, stock price)