June 2 F-secure Oyj :

* Signed a definitive agreement to acquire nSense, a privately held Danish company

* Deal value consists of an immediate payment of 11 million euros ($12 million) in cash, a deferred payment of 4 million euros in F-Secure shares and an earn-out element worth a of 3 million euros in cash

* nSense CEO Jens Thonke will join F-Secure leadership team as of June 2 2015

* All of around 70 nSense employees will transfer to F-Secure

