Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 2 GWS Production AB :
* GWS and ERV sign multi-year agreement for seven million subscribers with initial order value of 15 million Swedish crowns ($1.75 million)
* Initial guaranteed order value of 15 million crowns includes development and operations for a first roll-out of a Safeture technology based App Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5752 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order