June 2 GWS Production AB :

* GWS and ERV sign multi-year agreement for seven million subscribers with initial order value of 15 million Swedish crowns ($1.75 million)

* Initial guaranteed order value of 15 million crowns includes development and operations for a first roll-out of a Safeture technology based App Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5752 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)