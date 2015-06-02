June 2 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc :
* For 2015, we expect to see a continuation of recent
revenue trends - with growth in downstream and Middle Eastern
oil & gas markets being offset by tougher conditions elsewhere
* Overall, we now expect pro forma like for like scope
revenue to be modestly lower in 2015
* We are expecting trading profit to be more second half
weighted than in 2014
* Integration of Foster Wheeler is progressing according to
plan
* Order book stood at £6.7bn at end of April, compared to
£6.3bn at year end. This represents an increase of 6.3 pct from
December
* Oil & gas market trends seen in recent months have
continued with customers continuing to delay project sanctions
for discretionary capital spend, particularly in upstream
* Growth in downstream continues, notably in us and middle
east.
* Now expect Clean Energy E&C Scope revenue growth rate to
be less than 10 pct and gpg scope revenue to be a similar level
compared to last year
* On current market forecasts, reversal of currency
headwinds we experienced in 2014 will add approximately £150
million to Scope revenue
* Our cost saving plans remain on track to deliver
approximately £40m of benefits, and an exceptional charge of
£50m, in 2015
* Continued customer pricing pressure, particularly in oil &
gas market, is expected to generate a further modest reduction
in 2015 trading margin, compared to previous guidance
