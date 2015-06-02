June 2 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc :

* For 2015, we expect to see a continuation of recent revenue trends - with growth in downstream and Middle Eastern oil & gas markets being offset by tougher conditions elsewhere

* Overall, we now expect pro forma like for like scope revenue to be modestly lower in 2015

* We are expecting trading profit to be more second half weighted than in 2014

* Integration of Foster Wheeler is progressing according to plan

* Order book stood at £6.7bn at end of April, compared to £6.3bn at year end. This represents an increase of 6.3 pct from December

* Oil & gas market trends seen in recent months have continued with customers continuing to delay project sanctions for discretionary capital spend, particularly in upstream

* Growth in downstream continues, notably in us and middle east.

* Now expect Clean Energy E&C Scope revenue growth rate to be less than 10 pct and gpg scope revenue to be a similar level compared to last year

* On current market forecasts, reversal of currency headwinds we experienced in 2014 will add approximately £150 million to Scope revenue

* Our cost saving plans remain on track to deliver approximately £40m of benefits, and an exceptional charge of £50m, in 2015

* Continued customer pricing pressure, particularly in oil & gas market, is expected to generate a further modest reduction in 2015 trading margin, compared to previous guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: