June 2 Swallowbird Trading & Investments Limited (ADO Properties):

* Swallowbird Trading & Investments Limited, to be renamed ADO Properties S.A., targets listing on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2015

* Offer is expected to consist of an issue of new ordinary shares and a sale of existing shares from ADO Group Ltd., company's sole shareholder

* To support a fast-track inclusion into EPRA index, an offering size of at least 400 million euros ($437.80 million) is envisioned

* IPO proceeds are intended to be used mainly for add-on acquisitions of residential portfolios in Berlin and targeted investments in the current portfolio