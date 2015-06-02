BRIEF-Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads - NYT
* Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads after they appeared next to offensive videos - NYT Source: http://nyti.ms/2n0nMw4
June 2 Zetadisplay AB :
* ZetaDisplay has signed an agreement with a new European business partner in respect of the roll out of the company's media platforms for Last Meter Marketing and Digital Signage
* Says an initial installation will cover 500 locations to an estimated value of 8 million Swedish crowns ($936,154.28)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5456 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads after they appeared next to offensive videos - NYT Source: http://nyti.ms/2n0nMw4
* Says it will sell its entire 676,811 shares of Asiaetv, a cable channel firm, for 7 billion won