June 2 Zetadisplay AB :

* ZetaDisplay has signed an agreement with a new European business partner in respect of the roll out of the company's media platforms for Last Meter Marketing and Digital Signage

* Says an initial installation will cover 500 locations to an estimated value of 8 million Swedish crowns ($936,154.28)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5456 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)