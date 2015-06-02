June 2 Financial Reporting Review Panel
* Review panel finding
* Principal issue arising related to transfer of Lonrho
Plc's (Lonrho) aviation business to company in return for issue
of new shares in 2012
* Company accepts that increased shareholding and terms of
relevant shareholder agreements gave lonrho power to control
company
* Financial reporting review panel- company has restated
comparative amounts to results reported in its 2014 financial
statements published today
* Financial reporting review panel- principal effect of this
restatement is to reduce value of its goodwill asset in balance
sheet at 31 December 2013 from us$11 million to us$nil
