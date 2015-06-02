June 2 Financial Reporting Review Panel

* Review panel finding

* Principal issue arising related to transfer of Lonrho Plc's (Lonrho) aviation business to company in return for issue of new shares in 2012

* Company accepts that increased shareholding and terms of relevant shareholder agreements gave lonrho power to control company

* Financial reporting review panel- company has restated comparative amounts to results reported in its 2014 financial statements published today

* Financial reporting review panel- principal effect of this restatement is to reduce value of its goodwill asset in balance sheet at 31 December 2013 from us$11 million to us$nil