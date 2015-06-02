June 2 HSBC Holdings Plc :
* Board appointments
* Appointment of Irene Lee (61) and Pauline Van Der Meer
Mohr (55) as independent non-executive directors
* Appointments will take effect from 1 July and 1 September
2015 respectively
* Appointments will be for an initial three-year term which,
subject to re-election by shareholders, will expire at
conclusion of 2019 annual general meeting
* Taking into account Lee's existing non-executive roles
with Hong Kong businesses, there are no other relationships or
circumstances which are likely to affect judgement
