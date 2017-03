June 2 Axon Holdings SA :

* Plans to increase liquidity through taking advantage of 119 square meters real estate in Patra area,Greece, modification of supplier credit and restructuring

* Plans to expand abroad and confirms talks with medical companies in the Middle East area

* To complete unfinished works of subsidiary Sonak AEBE in the next three years Source text: bit.ly/1FScdv9

