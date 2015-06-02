June 2 British Land Company Plc

* Announces final terms of its offering of 350 million stg of senior, unsecured convertible bonds due 2020

* Bonds will have a zero coupon

* Initial conversion price has been set at 1103.32 p, a premium of 27.5 pct above volume weighted average price of ordinary shares of company between launch and pricing

* Settlement is expected to take place on or about 9 June 2015

* Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank Of Scotland Plc and UBS are acting as joint bookrunners

* Banco Santander, S.A. And Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International Plc are acting as co- lead managers

* Goldman Sachs International Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc And UBS Limited are acting as global coordinators

* Morgan Stanley and UBS are acting as corporate brokers and advisers to company