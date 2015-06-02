June 2 British Land Company Plc
* Announces final terms of its offering of 350 million stg
of senior, unsecured convertible bonds due 2020
* Bonds will have a zero coupon
* Initial conversion price has been set at 1103.32 p, a
premium of 27.5 pct above volume weighted average price of
ordinary shares of company between launch and pricing
* Settlement is expected to take place on or about 9 June
2015
* Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank Of Scotland Plc
and UBS are acting as joint bookrunners
* Banco Santander, S.A. And Mitsubishi UFJ Securities
International Plc are acting as co- lead managers
* Goldman Sachs International Morgan Stanley & Co.
International Plc And UBS Limited are acting as global
coordinators
* Morgan Stanley and UBS are acting as corporate brokers and
advisers to company
