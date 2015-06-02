June 2 Naxs Nordic Access Buyout Fund publ AB :

* Says has resolved to repurchase own shares

* Says company holds 130,448 own shares and number of outstanding shares in company is 15,000,000

* Says in event of a fully executed share repurchase program, company will own shares representing no more than ten (10) per cent of issued shares in company Source text for Eikon:

