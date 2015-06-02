UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 2 GAZ OJSC :
* Says board recommends FY 2014 dividend of 1.2 rouble ($0.0225) a share for preferred shares and no dividend for ordinary shares Source text: bit.ly/1cvbnKa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 53.2905 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.