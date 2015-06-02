June 2 Entra ASA :

* Says a subsidiary of Entra ASA, Entra Eiendom AS, has issued a fixed rate bond with term from 12.06.2015 to 13.06.2022

* Says coupon is 2.5 pct and first tranche amounts to 400,000,000 Norwegian crowns ($50.87 million) Source text for Eikon:

