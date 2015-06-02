June 2 Tatfondbank :

* Sets placement date for ten-year 2 billion roubles ($37.68 million) BO-14 series bonds on June 10

* Says book building for BO-14 series bonds will take place on June 4-5

* BK REGION LLC is an organizer of the placement Source text: bit.ly/1KJWAKG, bit.ly/1cvpG1q

