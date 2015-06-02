Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 2 Transtec AG :
* To issue up to 1,882,514 new shares in capital increase; to increase capital to up to 5,647,543.00 euros ($6.27 million)
* Subscription price is 1.75 euros per new share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9003 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order