Trump to nominate businessman Hagerty as Japan ambassador-White House
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.
June 2 The University Of Law
* The University of Law says acquired by Global University Systems BV from Montagu Private Equity
* Nomura advised Global University Systems on the transaction; other professional advisors included Quayle Munro
* John Latham will continue to lead the university as president & CEO together with the rest of the executive team (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Jcp investment management llc reports a 7.3 percent stake in tandy leather factory inc as of march 13, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: