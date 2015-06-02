June 2 Scor :

* Successfully places 250 million euros ($278 million) dated subordinated notes

* Coupon has been set to 3.25 pct (until June 4, 2027), and resets every 10 years at prevailing 10-year EUR mid-swap rate +3.20 pct

* Proceeds of issue will be used for general corporate purposes

* Intends to call balance of USD subordinated step-up floating rate notes due 2029, and of EUR subordinated step-up floating rate notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)