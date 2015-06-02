June 2 Solucom SA :

* FY net income group share 12.6 million euros ($14.0 million) versus 10.9 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 163.1 million euros versus 141.6 million euros year ago

* Sets 2016 target with a growth of its turnover exceeding 12 pct, excluding new acquisition

* Aims to generate an 2016 operating margin of between 11 pct and 13 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8978 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)