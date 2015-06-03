UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 3 Dufry AG :
* Publishes terms of capital increase and rights offering
* Investors have agreed to purchase new shares for which existing shareholders have not exercised their pre-emptive rights in rights offering
* Investment commitment of investors is up to 450 million Swiss francs ($482.57 million) each, corresponding to a maximum aggregate investment amount of 1.35 billion Swiss francs
* Investors committed to purchase shares at subscription and offer price for new shares provided it is not higher than 145 Swiss francs per share
* If number of commitment shares does not exceed number of rump shares required to raise gross proceeds of 2.2 billion Swiss francs
* Rights exercise period is expected to start on June 12 and to end on June 19 12:00 noon CEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9325 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources