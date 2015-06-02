Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 2 Comp SA :
* Proposes FY 2014 dividend of 1.06 zloty per share or 5.2 million zlotys ($1.4 million) in total
* If shareholders approve proposed dividend company will start a 3-months share buyback program for no less than 10.2 million zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7004 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order