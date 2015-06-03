TIMELINE-Events leading to resignation of U.S. Fed's Lacker
April 4 Following is a timeline of the events leading up to Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker's abrupt resignation on Tuesday:
June 3 Zublin Immobiliere France SA :
* Gross rental income amounted to 6.6 million euros ($7.4 million) at March 31, 2015 versus 7.8 million euros at March 31, 2014.
* FY consolidated net loss 66.0 million euros versus loss of 17.0 million euros year ago
* Annualized rental income amounts to 5.1 million euros at March 31, 2015 against 5.4 million euros at March 31, 2014
* EPRA net asset value per share at March 31 on a diluted basis is 0.82 euros
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 4 Following is a timeline of the events leading up to Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker's abrupt resignation on Tuesday:
SYDNEY, April 5 The head of Australia's banking watchdog said on Wednesday authorities can take further action if needed to restrain runaway home prices, following measures announced last week.
SEOUL, April 5 South Korea's central bank chief on Wednesday underscored that policy efforts are needed to restore private consumption that has been dampened by a number of factors including a domestic political scandal.