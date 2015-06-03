June 3 Zublin Immobiliere France SA :

* Gross rental income amounted to 6.6 million euros ($7.4 million) at March 31, 2015 versus 7.8 million euros at March 31, 2014.

* FY consolidated net loss 66.0 million euros versus loss of 17.0 million euros year ago

* Annualized rental income amounts to 5.1 million euros at March 31, 2015 against 5.4 million euros at March 31, 2014

* EPRA net asset value per share at March 31 on a diluted basis is 0.82 euros

