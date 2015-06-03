June 3 Euronext NV :

* May 2015 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 8,019 million euros ($8.97 billion), up 30 percent compared with May 2014

* Average daily transaction value for ETFs in May was 549 million euros, up 91 percent compared to May 2014

* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives was up at 231,576 contracts, up 11.4 percent compared with May 2014

* Average daily volume on individual equity derivatives was down at 213,911 contracts, down 21 percent compared with May 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)