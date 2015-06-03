TIMELINE-Events leading to resignation of U.S. Fed's Lacker
April 4 Following is a timeline of the events leading up to Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker's abrupt resignation on Tuesday:
June 3 Aedifica SA :
* Contemplates a capital increase
* Capital increase by way of a public rights offering with priority allocation rights for existing shareholders in an amount of maximum 160 million euros ($179 million)
Source text: bit.ly/1JjN3JR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
April 4 Following is a timeline of the events leading up to Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker's abrupt resignation on Tuesday:
SYDNEY, April 5 The head of Australia's banking watchdog said on Wednesday authorities can take further action if needed to restrain runaway home prices, following measures announced last week.
SEOUL, April 5 South Korea's central bank chief on Wednesday underscored that policy efforts are needed to restore private consumption that has been dampened by a number of factors including a domestic political scandal.