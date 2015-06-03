TIMELINE-Events leading to resignation of U.S. Fed's Lacker
April 4 Following is a timeline of the events leading up to Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker's abrupt resignation on Tuesday:
June 3 Eurosic SA :
* Launches 302.5 million euros ($338.0 million) convertible bond issue with preferential subscription rights
* Subscription period: June 5 - June 17
* The company's main share holders Groupe Batipart, SGAM Covea, Groupe Credit Agricole Assurances and ACM Vie Mutuelle have made commitments to subscribe for 302.3 million euros
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
April 4 Following is a timeline of the events leading up to Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker's abrupt resignation on Tuesday:
SYDNEY, April 5 The head of Australia's banking watchdog said on Wednesday authorities can take further action if needed to restrain runaway home prices, following measures announced last week.
SEOUL, April 5 South Korea's central bank chief on Wednesday underscored that policy efforts are needed to restore private consumption that has been dampened by a number of factors including a domestic political scandal.