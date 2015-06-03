June 3 Prowebce SA :

* Holding company PWCE Participations to launch offer for Prowebce shares followed by squeeze-out

* PWCE Participations is controlled by Edenred France , Patrice X Thiry, SECAFI DSE and some managers of Prowebce

* PWCE Participations currently holds 95.40 percent of the capital and 95.78 percent of the voting rights of Prowebce

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)