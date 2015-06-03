June 3 Tallink Grupp AS :

* Says in May transported 758,509 passengers, up 0.3 pct versus year ago

* Says May number of cargo 26,813 units, down 1.5 pct versus year ago

* Says in May number of passenger vehicles increased by 2.8 pct to 96,145 units Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)