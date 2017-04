June 3 Hannover Re

* Says completes new ILS transactions

* Has transferred storm risks for US-based Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriting Association (MPIUA) and Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) to capital markets

* Amount of capital made available by institutional investors is $300 million in case of MPIUA and $700 million for TWIA

* This is largest catastrophe bond issued to date in 2015