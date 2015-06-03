June 3 Trainers' House Oyj :

* Says restructuring programme proposal of Trainers' House has been submitted to the Espoo District Court

* Says company will pay all of secured debts and unsecured ordinary debts in full during a period of approximately four and a half years

* Says accrued interests of company's junior and hybrid loans will be completely written

* Says remaining borrowed capital of approximately 3.0 million euros ($3.34 million) will be fully converted to shares in company with subscription price of 0.08 euro/share

* As a result of conversion amount of company's shares would increase from approximately 68 million to approximately 106 million

