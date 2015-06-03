June 3 Domino's Pizza Group Plc

* Directorate change

* Paul Doughty as chief financial officer and member of board of directors with effect from 8 June 2015. He will report to David Wild, chief executive

* Paul has more than 20 years commercial finance experience including ten years as chief financial officer with Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [DOM.L MONY.L]