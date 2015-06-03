June 3 Kier Group Plc
* Result of rump placing
* JP Morgan Securities Plc and Numis Securities Limited, in
their capacity as underwriters, have procured subscribers for
all of 3,308,812 new shares
* Also procured subscribers for 2,918 new shares
representing fractional entitlements in respect of the rights
issue
* Together representing 8.35 percent of new shares, at a
price of 1,340 pence per new share
* Net proceeds from placing of new shares not validly taken
up in rights issue (after deduction of rights issue price of 858
pence per new share
