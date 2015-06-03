BRIEF-Endologix enters into $170 mln credit facility with Deerfield Management
* Endologix enters into $170 million credit facility with Deerfield Management
June 3 Vidavo Health Telematics SA :
* To discuss investor funding for new product for childhood asthma, by creation of special business unit or spin out
* To discuss share capital increase or convertible bonds issuance to fund the market of the new product Source text: bit.ly/1SVKzV6
* Announced two separate acquisitions in australia for a combined value of A$27.6 mln
* Achieved 171 sales for quarter ending 31 March 2017, comprising 97 new sales and 74 resales