June 3 Vedanta Resources Plc

* Update by Vedanta Limited

* Notification of transfer of 4.98 pct shareholding in Cairn India to Vedanta Limited

* Entered into an agreement with Twinstar Mauritius Holdings Limited whereby TSMHL has transferred 4.98 pct of its stake in Cairn India Limited to Vedanta for a cash consideration of u$315 mln

* Funds received by TSMHL will be used to service existing debt obligations at TSMHL

* Vedanta's (Vedanta plc and its subsidiaries) ownership in Vedanta Limited and Cairn India do not change as a result of this share transfer