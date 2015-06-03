UPDATE 2-Chile copper industry urged to adopt sweeping changes
* Challenges include lower quality ore, labor relations (Adds quotes from BHP and Rio Tinto; context on Chile copper production)
June 3 Vedanta Resources Plc
* Update by Vedanta Limited
* Notification of transfer of 4.98 pct shareholding in Cairn India to Vedanta Limited
* Entered into an agreement with Twinstar Mauritius Holdings Limited whereby TSMHL has transferred 4.98 pct of its stake in Cairn India Limited to Vedanta for a cash consideration of u$315 mln
* Funds received by TSMHL will be used to service existing debt obligations at TSMHL
* Vedanta's (Vedanta plc and its subsidiaries) ownership in Vedanta Limited and Cairn India do not change as a result of this share transfer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PM says she wants a "truly global Britain" (Adds Syria condemnation)
April 4 GSK Plc is voluntarily recalling more than 593,000 Ventolin asthma inhalers from U.S. hospitals, pharmacies, retailers and wholesalers due to a defect that may cause them to deliver fewer doses of the medicine than indicated, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday.