June 3 Swissmed Centrum Zdrowia SA :

* Its unit Swissmed Development Sp. z o.o. signs preliminary deal to sell Swissmed Development Warszawa to LUX MED Sp. z o.o.

* Sale price of Swissmed Development Warszawa is set for 20 million zlotys ($5.4 million)

($1 = 3.6865 zlotys)