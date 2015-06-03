BRIEF-Endologix enters into $170 mln credit facility with Deerfield Management
* Endologix enters into $170 million credit facility with Deerfield Management
June 3 Swissmed Centrum Zdrowia SA :
* Its unit Swissmed Development Sp. z o.o. signs preliminary deal to sell Swissmed Development Warszawa to LUX MED Sp. z o.o.
* Sale price of Swissmed Development Warszawa is set for 20 million zlotys ($5.4 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6865 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Endologix enters into $170 million credit facility with Deerfield Management
* Announced two separate acquisitions in australia for a combined value of A$27.6 mln
* Achieved 171 sales for quarter ending 31 March 2017, comprising 97 new sales and 74 resales