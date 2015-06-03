BRIEF-Endologix enters into $170 mln credit facility with Deerfield Management
* Endologix enters into $170 million credit facility with Deerfield Management
June 3 Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA :
* Says to buy assets of injectables production plant in San Sebastian de los Reyes from Crucell Spain SA
* Says production capacity of the plant is 120 million syringes and 40 million vials annually
* Investment cost of acquisition amounts to around 4 million euros ($4.5 million) and is carried out with own funds
* Expects acquisition to take effect by July 1, 2015
* Announced two separate acquisitions in australia for a combined value of A$27.6 mln
* Achieved 171 sales for quarter ending 31 March 2017, comprising 97 new sales and 74 resales