June 3 Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA :

* Says to buy assets of injectables production plant in San Sebastian de los Reyes from Crucell Spain SA

* Says production capacity of the plant is 120 million syringes and 40 million vials annually

* Investment cost of acquisition amounts to around 4 million euros ($4.5 million) and is carried out with own funds

* Expects acquisition to take effect by July 1, 2015

