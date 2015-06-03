June 3 Amper SA :

* Says gathered necessary subscriptions for its capital increase

* Says gathered 75.5 percent of capital increase subscriptions in preferred allocation period, 5.3 percent in additional allocation period

* Says opens discretionary allotment period which will last till 9:00 a.m. (0700 GMT) on June 4

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)