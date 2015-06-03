Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 3 Cybercom
* Weak performance in Finland - Turku office closing
* Cybercom says a cost totalling SEK 8.5 million will be charged against Q2
* Cybercom says after implementation, an annual cost saving of sek 13 million will be achieved, with a positive effect from second half of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)