June 3 FinTech Group AG :

* Says SafeCharge International Group Ltd is taking a strategic stake of 5 percent in FinTech Group

* Board of FinTech group have approved a capital increase of 810,000 new shares at 12.45 euros per share

* Total proceeds are 10,084,500 euros ($11.27 million)

